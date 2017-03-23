Chris Stapleton brings his throwback country sound to Northlands Coliseum

You'd be forgiven for asking that question given both the acclaim and commercial success of his debut solo album, Traveller, and the old-school sounds contained therein. Like fellow neo-traditionalist Sturgill Simpson, Stapleton arrived at a time of rebellion against the contemporary Nashville sound, dispensing hard-edged outlaw twang in the midst of the current crop of glitzy country stars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.