Chris Stapleton books a trip to "Detr...

Chris Stapleton books a trip to "Detroit City" with Hall-of-Famer Bobby Bare

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

Chris Stapleton duets with Bobby Bare on a new version of the Country Music Hall-of-Famer's signature hit, "Detroit City." Their collaboration will be included on Bare's new studio album, Things Change , which comes out May 26. The song, which is alternately known as "I Wanna Go Home," was co-written by fellow Hall of Famer Mel Tillis .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5 New Yorkers detained in Disney World brawl (May '07) Tue Truth Hurts Hard 130
News Backstreet's back with new video with Florida G... Mar 22 jbuclker90 1
News The Texas Bracket: George Strait voted Most Texan Mar 22 brtty johnson 1
News Many community college students lack reliable f... Mar 17 Reliable Phart 1
News TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11) Mar 16 Anonymous 9
News RodeoHouston legend proves he still knows how t... Mar 14 Great pharts 1
News Lee Brice To Join Hank Williams Jr. At The 2017... Mar 13 Trump is the man 1
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Oakland
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,029 • Total comments across all topics: 279,924,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC