Chris Stapleton books a trip to "Detroit City" with Hall-of-Famer Bobby Bare
Chris Stapleton duets with Bobby Bare on a new version of the Country Music Hall-of-Famer's signature hit, "Detroit City." Their collaboration will be included on Bare's new studio album, Things Change , which comes out May 26. The song, which is alternately known as "I Wanna Go Home," was co-written by fellow Hall of Famer Mel Tillis .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 New Yorkers detained in Disney World brawl (May '07)
|Tue
|Truth Hurts Hard
|130
|Backstreet's back with new video with Florida G...
|Mar 22
|jbuclker90
|1
|The Texas Bracket: George Strait voted Most Texan
|Mar 22
|brtty johnson
|1
|Many community college students lack reliable f...
|Mar 17
|Reliable Phart
|1
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|Mar 16
|Anonymous
|9
|RodeoHouston legend proves he still knows how t...
|Mar 14
|Great pharts
|1
|Lee Brice To Join Hank Williams Jr. At The 2017...
|Mar 13
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC