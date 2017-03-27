Chris Stapleton books a trip to "Detroit City" with Hall-of-Famer Bobby Bare

Chris Stapleton duets with Bobby Bare on a new version of the Country Music Hall-of-Famer's signature hit, "Detroit City." Their collaboration will be included on Bare's new studio album, Things Change , which comes out May 26. The song, which is alternately known as "I Wanna Go Home," was co-written by fellow Hall of Famer Mel Tillis .

