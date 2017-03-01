CGST Bill and IGST Bill draft approved by GST Council11 min ago
New Delhi, March 4: The Goods and Services Tax Council, in its meeting held today in Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi under the Chairmanship of the Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs, Arun Jaitley has approved the draft CGST Bill and the draft IGST Bill as vetted by the Union Law Ministry. This clears the deck for the Central Government to take these two Bills to the Parliament for their passage in the ongoing Budget Session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Assault case against Hank Williams Jr. goes to ... (Sep '06)
|Sat
|Who-Bigest _fan
|156
|Photo shows Hillary Clinton reading about Pence...
|Sat
|@Real Kelly
|1
|Naomi Judd's Escape From Kentucky Coal Country
|Mar 1
|J bird
|6
|Hank Williams Jr. files for divorce (Feb '07)
|Feb 26
|Rock star
|58
|Nicole on Nashville: 'People are . . . very, ve... (May '06)
|Feb 25
|Test
|22
|DJ Jazzy Jeff, Guy Fieri: Today's celebrity bir...
|Feb 23
|aq dragon
|1
|George Strait talks about 'Tennessee Whiskey,' ...
|Feb 22
|brtty johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC