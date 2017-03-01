CGST Bill and IGST Bill draft approved by GST Council11 min ago

CGST Bill and IGST Bill draft approve...

CGST Bill and IGST Bill draft approved by GST Council

New Delhi, March 4: The Goods and Services Tax Council, in its meeting held today in Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi under the Chairmanship of the Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs, Arun Jaitley has approved the draft CGST Bill and the draft IGST Bill as vetted by the Union Law Ministry. This clears the deck for the Central Government to take these two Bills to the Parliament for their passage in the ongoing Budget Session.

