Carrie Underwood serenaded by Loretta...

Carrie Underwood serenaded by Loretta Lynn on her birthday

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: KUQL-FM Mitchell

Country star Carrie Underwood had a birthday to remember when she turned 34 on Friday - one of her gifts was a call from her music heroine. The gifts flowed throughout the day and included a replica of the barb wire baseball bat Jeffrey Dean Morgan's character waves around in Carrie's TV obsession "The Walking Dead."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUQL-FM Mitchell.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News RodeoHouston legend proves he still knows how t... 6 hr Great pharts 1
News Lee Brice To Join Hank Williams Jr. At The 2017... 20 hr Trump is the man 1
News Indian Partners With Zac Brown Band For U.S.O. ... (May '15) Mar 11 undertaker 3
News Jackson singer to appear on 'Nashville Star' to... (Jun '08) Mar 11 Jared 2
News Trump could make courthouse arrests of illegal ... Mar 9 Wildchild 15
News Houston, Texas: where to stay, eat and drink Mar 7 EatPhartz 1
News Assault case against Hank Williams Jr. goes to ... (Sep '06) Mar 4 Anonymous 156
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,116 • Total comments across all topics: 279,544,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC