Canadian stars dominate iHeartRadio Music Awards' male artist category
Justin Bieber, Drake, Shawn Mendes and the Weeknd are all vying for the male artist of the year award, up against country singer Luke Bryan, the only non-Canadian in the category. Drake has the most nominations - he's up for 12 awards, including hip hop artist of the year - while the Weeknd is also nominated for best R&B artist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naomi Judd's Escape From Kentucky Coal Country
|Mar 1
|J bird
|6
|Hank Williams Jr. files for divorce (Feb '07)
|Feb 26
|Rock star
|58
|Nicole on Nashville: 'People are . . . very, ve... (May '06)
|Feb 25
|Test
|22
|DJ Jazzy Jeff, Guy Fieri: Today's celebrity bir...
|Feb 23
|aq dragon
|1
|George Strait talks about 'Tennessee Whiskey,' ...
|Feb 22
|brtty johnson
|1
|Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica...
|Feb 21
|USA-1
|5
|Garth Brooks again surpasses Elvis as U.S. solo... (Jan '15)
|Feb 20
|bradhuskers
|4
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC