Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris, Jon Pardi earn ACM Awards

The ACMs announced on Tuesday the winners of their new artist categories, including Brothers Osborne securing new vocal duo or group of the year honors, Morris snagging the new female vocalist of the year award, and Pardi getting the new male vocalist of the year trophy. The new artist winners will get to perform on the 52nd ACM Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2, on CBS.

