Bro country: Cole Swindell shows off his camaraderie with Dierks Bentley in new "Flatliner" video

Cole Swindell 's new video not only showcases his latest single, "Flatliner" -- it's also a behind-the-scenes look at the What the Hell Tour with Dierks Bentley . Shot during their date in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the in-concert clip captures the moment when Cole returns toward the end of the headliner's set to sing the pair's duet.

