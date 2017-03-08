Billy Ray Cyrus tells fans not to 'ju...

Billy Ray Cyrus tells fans not to 'jump the gun' amid Miley wedding speculation

Read more: Watauga Democrat

After the 'Achy Breaky Heart' singer shared a picture on Instagram of his 24-year-old daughter wearing a white dress and a huge smile, fans were quick to wonder if she had tied the knot with her fiance Liam Hemsworth, 27. However, Billy Ray later took to the picture sharing site to repost the picture and add a new message, which stated: "Whoa! Don't jump the gun. Been at work #StillTheKing Glad to see so many love @MileyCyrus the same as I do #happy ."

