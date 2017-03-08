Billy Ray Cyrus is toying with fans o...

Billy Ray Cyrus is toying with fans over whether Miley got married

Singer Billy Ray Cyrus is fuelling speculation that his daughter Miley has tied the knot after posting a picture of her in a white dress on Twitter. After sharing the picture of the 24-year-old with the caption "I'm so happyyou are happy @MileyCyrus", he began retweeting followers asking if she had got married.

