Billy Ray Cyrus is toying with fans over whether Miley got married
Singer Billy Ray Cyrus is fuelling speculation that his daughter Miley has tied the knot after posting a picture of her in a white dress on Twitter. After sharing the picture of the 24-year-old with the caption "I'm so happyyou are happy @MileyCyrus", he began retweeting followers asking if she had got married.
