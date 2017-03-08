Backstreet Boys explain Florida Georgia Line hookup: "They're huge BSB fans"
More than 20 years into their career, the Backstreet Boys are experiencing something new: They have a hit on the country charts. It's a duet with the superstar country duo Florida Georgia Line , and this week, the two acts announced they'll perform together at stadiums this summer.
