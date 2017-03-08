Backstreet Boys explain Florida Georg...

Backstreet Boys explain Florida Georgia Line hookup: "They're huge BSB fans"

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WJXA-FM Nashville

More than 20 years into their career, the Backstreet Boys are experiencing something new: They have a hit on the country charts. It's a duet with the superstar country duo Florida Georgia Line , and this week, the two acts announced they'll perform together at stadiums this summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJXA-FM Nashville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump could make courthouse arrests of illegal ... 6 hr Wildchild 15
News Houston, Texas: where to stay, eat and drink Mar 7 EatPhartz 1
News Assault case against Hank Williams Jr. goes to ... (Sep '06) Mar 4 Anonymous 156
News Photo shows Hillary Clinton reading about Pence... Mar 4 @Real Kelly 1
News Naomi Judd's Escape From Kentucky Coal Country Mar 1 J bird 6
News Hank Williams Jr. files for divorce (Feb '07) Feb 26 Rock star 58
News Nicole on Nashville: 'People are . . . very, ve... (May '06) Feb 25 Test 22
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,924 • Total comments across all topics: 279,439,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC