Apostle Suleman raises alarm, says Keyamo plots to clone his voice, kill Stephanie Otobo

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has raised the alarm that a legal practitioner, Festus Keyamo "and his paymasters" have concluded plans to unveil a cloned video clips to prove that he had an amorous relationship with a Canada-based stripper, Stephanie Otobo. The cleric also claimed that there were plots to kill or terribly harm Stephanie Otobo and frame him or his agents as being responsible for the heinous act.

