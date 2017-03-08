Andrew Combs Returns to Play Dallas After Finding an Audience for His Country-Folk in Nashville
We all know people who make a big deal about leaving Dallas, with dreams of a better life in a more glamorous town. We've also seen a lot of those people come back within a year.
