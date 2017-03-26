'American Pie' singer Don McLean, country icon Gene Watcon coming to Penn's Peak
Folk and pop singer Don McLean, whose 1971 song "American Pie" is consistently cited as among the best and best-known of all time, will play Penn's Peak near Jim Thorpe, it has been announced. The show is among three new concerts announced for Penn's Peak.
