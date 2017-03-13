American Made Tour Pre-Party Kicks Of...

American Made Tour Pre-Party Kicks Off Country's Big Night in Loveland

We were so excited about the American Made Tour featuring Lee Brice and Justin Moore that we decided to throw a party before the show to celebrate our love for these awesome artists. Delicious eats from The Boot Grill in Loveland, Tom & Chee, and Thunder Mountain Harley , beer courtesy of Bud Light and Thunder Mountain Harley, and the whole venue filled with revved-up, tricked-out motorcycles- what an awesome time! Flip through the gallery above to see photos from the event and the big winners of the concert tickets given out to a few of our loyal listeners.

