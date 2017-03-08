A Revisionist Western With A Vision That's Oppressively Brutal: 'Brimstone'
As a lascivious man of the cloth in Brimstone , a rigorously unpleasant revisionist Western, Guy Pearce resembles a cross between Robert Mitchum's sinister preacher in The Night of the Hunter and Judge Holden in Cormac McCarthy's Blood Meridian . He's a figure of Old Testament wrath, an almost supernatural being who shapes and symbolizes this new world, mainly by committing atrocities under the banner of Protestant righteousness.
