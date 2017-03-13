a oeGod Made a Womana : Jerrod Niemann previews his favorite song hea s ever recorded

Jerrod Niemann returns with new music this Friday, and the "Lover, Lover" hitmaker says "God Made a Woman" is his favorite song he's ever recorded. "The one thing I realize now as a man no longer walking alone in this world of wonders - God's greatest gift is the love of a woman," Jerrod says in a spoken-word introduction to the song, which he posted on social media on Monday .

