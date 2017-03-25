#1 Song on CISN Country's American Co...

#1 Song on CISN Country's American Country Countdown with Kix Brooks

CISN Country 103.9 FM

The #1 song on CISN Country's American Country Countdown with Kix Brooks is "Think A Little Less" from Michael Ray. ACC with Kix Brooks is heard every Saturday 8-Noon.

