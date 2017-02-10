"You Ain't Here to Kiss Me": Even Brett Young can't catch a break on Valentine's Day

With male-model good looks and a stable of romantic songs like "Sleep Without You" and "In Case You Didn't Know," Brett Young is someone you'd expect to be a poster boy for a romantic holiday like February 14. "I have not had a Valentine's Day in my life that is worth remembering to this point," he admits. "Even in relationships that I've been in for years that spanned Valentine's Day, something would always happen, like there would be an argument on Valentine's Day, or we couldn't be together on Valentine's Day, or we were broken up for a minute and that was during Valentine's Day."

