Willie Nelson to Return to Stage After Fighting Cold

Publicist Elaine Schock says the 83-year-old country star will perform Thursday night at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. Nelson missed a three-night stint in California last week, as well as shows set for New Mexico and Arizona, because of what Schock says was a terrible cold that required rest.

