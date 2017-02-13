Willie Nelson on the road again after...

Willie Nelson on the road again after canceling shows

16 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

The country singer's publicist told CNN on Monday that Nelson will be performing as scheduled at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo on February 16, after several canceled concerts. The "Always On My Mind" singer called off shows in Las Vegas and California in late January and last week due to undisclosed health issues.

