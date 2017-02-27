Willie Nelson, Kenny Chesney, more to honor Merle Haggard
" The late country star Merle Haggard will be honored a year after his death with an all-star concert featuring his longtime friend and duet partner Willie Nelson as well as Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, John Mellencamp and more. "Sing Me Back Home: The Music of Merle Haggard" will be held in Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on April 6, which would have been the songwriter's 80th birthday.
