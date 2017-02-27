Willie Nelson, Kenny Chesney, more to honor Merle Haggard

" The late country star Merle Haggard will be honored a year after his death with an all-star concert featuring his longtime friend and duet partner Willie Nelson as well as Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, John Mellencamp and more. "Sing Me Back Home: The Music of Merle Haggard" will be held in Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on April 6, which would have been the songwriter's 80th birthday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.