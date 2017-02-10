Widely ridiculed 6-story Los Angeles artwork may be revamped
For 40 years, Joseph Young festooned public buildings, open spaces and private places across his adopted city of Los Angeles with dozens of brilliant, colorful mosaics, larger-than-life murals and towering sculptures. But the work the artist hoped he would be best remembered for was The Triforium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|13 hr
|T-Shull
|43
|Marie Osmond says she's not performing at Trump...
|Feb 9
|Debbie Coiltier
|1
|Randy Travis: I'm 'damaged' following near-fata...
|Feb 9
|inbred Genius
|5
|Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica...
|Feb 9
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Trump says meeting with Chicago gang leaders wo...
|Feb 7
|16TEEN SHOTS
|12
|Garth Brooks again surpasses Elvis as U.S. solo... (Jan '15)
|Feb 7
|footguy7
|2
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|Feb 5
|Savannah Snitch
|8
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC