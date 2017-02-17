Why Newark Liberty ranks highest nati...

Why Newark Liberty ranks highest nationwide for departure delays

Read more: The Jersey Journal

Newark Liberty had more departure delays than anywhere in the country last year, with only about 3 out of 4 flights leaving the gate on time, according to a new government report ranking the busiest airports in the U.S. About the same percentage of Newark's arrivals were on-time, but New York's LaGuardia Airport fared even worse, found the report by the federal Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Only 71.9 percent of its arrivals made it to the gate on schedule.

