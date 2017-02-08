Why Miranda Lambert Is Pulling Her a oeLittle Red Wagona on the Highway Vagabond Tour
If you go check out Miranda Lambert 's Highway Vagabond Tour, she's hoping you'll bring along a little something for the pups. The "We Should Be Friends" singer is challenging concertgoers to "Fill the Little Red Wagon" on her tour stops, by bringing pet food, treats and toys to her upcoming dates.
