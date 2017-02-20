Whoa s New: Midland

Members : Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy, Jess Carson Single: "Drinkin' Problem" EP: Midland Twitter: @MidlandOfficial Website: Midlandofficial.com Influences: Willie Nelson, Keith Whitley, George Strait, Brooks & Dunn, Gary Stewart Lead singer Mark Wystrach, lead guitarist Jess Carson and bass player Cameron Duddy make up country's hippest new trio, Midland. Formed in Dripping Springs, Texas, the band boasts a mix of sounds from the '70s, '80s and early '90s country, with heavy influences from George Strait and the Eagles.

