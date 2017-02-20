Whoa s New: Midland
Members : Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy, Jess Carson Single: "Drinkin' Problem" EP: Midland Twitter: @MidlandOfficial Website: Midlandofficial.com Influences: Willie Nelson, Keith Whitley, George Strait, Brooks & Dunn, Gary Stewart Lead singer Mark Wystrach, lead guitarist Jess Carson and bass player Cameron Duddy make up country's hippest new trio, Midland. Formed in Dripping Springs, Texas, the band boasts a mix of sounds from the '70s, '80s and early '90s country, with heavy influences from George Strait and the Eagles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 102.9 The New W4 Country.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garth Brooks again surpasses Elvis as U.S. solo... (Jan '15)
|10 hr
|bradhuskers
|4
|Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica...
|21 hr
|Waco1910
|4
|Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09)
|Mon
|Stopthecircle
|13
|Nicole Kidman reveals past engagement to Lenny ...
|Feb 17
|Another One
|1
|Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh...
|Feb 14
|God Bless Willie ...
|2
|Kelly Clarkson Says Her Daughter River Rose Wil...
|Feb 14
|Faloola Chong
|1
|The Grammy "Loophole" that Allowed Kelly Clarks...
|Feb 14
|Faloola Chong
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC