What A Classic '50s Western Can Teach Us About The Hollywood Blacklist
In the late 1940s and early 1950s, as anti-communist sentiment gained ground in the United States, paranoia and persecution swept through Hollywood. The House Un-American Activities began interrogating some of the country's most talented filmmakers and actors, accusing them of being communists or communist sympathizers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica...
|6 hr
|USA-1
|5
|Garth Brooks again surpasses Elvis as U.S. solo... (Jan '15)
|Mon
|bradhuskers
|4
|Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09)
|Mon
|Stopthecircle
|13
|Nicole Kidman reveals past engagement to Lenny ...
|Feb 17
|Another One
|1
|Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh...
|Feb 14
|God Bless Willie ...
|2
|Kelly Clarkson Says Her Daughter River Rose Wil...
|Feb 14
|Faloola Chong
|1
|The Grammy "Loophole" that Allowed Kelly Clarks...
|Feb 14
|Faloola Chong
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC