Watch Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton & Vince Gill Make a Magical Guitar Moment
Country Radio Seminar attendees got an extra serving of dessert at Universal Music Group's lunch show today at the Ryman Auditorium. As Keith Urban finished the final verse of his latest hit, "Blue Ain't Your Color," he was joined onstage by Chris Stapleton and Vince Gill for an amazing three-guitar jam session.
