Trump Eyes Easing Obama Rules for Spr...

Trump Eyes Easing Obama Rules for Sprawling Pipeline Network 44 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

The hints of a pipeline spill are subtle: the hiss of rushing fluid, a streak of rainbow sheen. Tucked far below ground, a ruptured line can escape notice for days or even weeks, especially in the backcountry, where inspectors rarely venture.  Regulators in the waning hours of the Obama era wrote rules aimed at changing that, and the industry is looking forward to the new administration rolling them back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica... 9 hr USA-1 5
News Garth Brooks again surpasses Elvis as U.S. solo... (Jan '15) Mon bradhuskers 4
News Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09) Mon Stopthecircle 13
News Nicole Kidman reveals past engagement to Lenny ... Feb 17 Another One 1
News Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh... Feb 14 God Bless Willie ... 2
News Kelly Clarkson Says Her Daughter River Rose Wil... Feb 14 Faloola Chong 1
News The Grammy "Loophole" that Allowed Kelly Clarks... Feb 14 Faloola Chong 1
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,691 • Total comments across all topics: 279,063,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC