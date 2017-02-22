Trump Eyes Easing Obama Rules for Sprawling Pipeline Network 44 minutes ago

The hints of a pipeline spill are subtle: the hiss of rushing fluid, a streak of rainbow sheen. Tucked far below ground, a ruptured line can escape notice for days or even weeks, especially in the backcountry, where inspectors rarely venture. Regulators in the waning hours of the Obama era wrote rules aimed at changing that, and the industry is looking forward to the new administration rolling them back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.