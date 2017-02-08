Tom Hiddleston had 'the best time' with Taylor Swift
The 35-year-old actor briefly dated the 'Bad Blood' hitmaker last summer and though they weren't together for long, the 'Thor' star will always cherish his dates with the "kind and lovely" singer. He told GQ magazine: "Taylor Swift is an amazing woman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Randy Travis: I'm 'damaged' following near-fata...
|2 hr
|rick james
|3
|Trump says meeting with Chicago gang leaders wo...
|23 hr
|16TEEN SHOTS
|12
|Garth Brooks again surpasses Elvis as U.S. solo... (Jan '15)
|Tue
|footguy7
|2
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|Feb 5
|Savannah Snitch
|8
|Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09)
|Jan 30
|Charming
|12
|Donald Trump's inauguration will go on
|Jan 29
|Barf Brooks Count...
|5
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Jan 26
|Billyjoejimbob
|58
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC