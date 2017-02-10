Today in History: February 11

Today in History: February 11

In 660 B.C., tradition holds that Japan was founded as Jimmu ascended the throne as the country's first emperor. In 1812, Massachusetts Gov. Elbridge Gerry signed a redistricting law favoring his Democratic-Republican Party - giving rise to the term "gerrymandering."

