Toadlick festival ending after 5-year run in Alabama
Many of the festivals headliners were country acts, including Luke Bryan, Alabama and Hank Williams, Jr. It branched out to include non-country acts such as Kid Rock, Styx, REO Speedwagon and others. Gilbert says no single factor influenced his decision to end the festival.
