to do List: Kelvin Hair discusses Highwayman influence
Son of Highwaymen artist Alfred Hair, Kelvin Hair definitely inherited his father's artistic skill. Kelvin will discuss his own artistic journey as influenced by his father, one of the original Highwaymen and A.E. Backus, his father's teacher, at Grassy Waters Preserve today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
