Time is running out to grab tickets to see country-pop star Nathan Carter

Last year he beat both BeyoncA© and Canadian rapper Drake to the number one spot at home and as a youngster he even performed in front of the Pope in Rome, but he's never played Clacton before...until now. He grew up in a house filled with the music of Johnny Cash, Don Williams and Dolly Parton, learning to play guitar, piano and accordion from an early age.

