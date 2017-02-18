Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Reveal G...

Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Reveal Gender of Their Baby With A Cake

In a time when gender reveal parties are the trend, Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren followed suit with a party of their own. The adorable couple recently r evealed a double surprise, that Lauren was pregnant and the couple would be adopting a baby from Africa.

