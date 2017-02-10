The Top 5 Best Performances From the Randy Travis Tribute Concert [Watch . . . and Learn]
1 Place. 1 Time: A Heroes & Friends Tribute to Randy Travis took place on Wednesday night in front of a packed house at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and it featured more than 40 performers, including Garth Brooks, Wynonna, Jeff Foxworthy, Alison Krauss, Ben Haggard, Neal McCoy, Phil Vassar, Travis Tritt, Alabama, Kenny Rogers, Rodney Atkins, Chris Janson, Jamey Johnson, Montgomery Gentry, Michael Ray, Ricky Skaggs, Michael W. Smith, The Randy Travis Band, Tanya Tucker, Kane Brown, James Dupre, Scotty McCreery, Joe Nichols, Collin Raye, The Bellamy Brothers, Ricky Traywick and Chris Young, Chuck Wicks, Mark Chesnutt, Daryle Singletary, Paul Overstreet, Shane Owens, William Michael Morgan, Josh Turner, Rudy Gatlin, John Conlee, Daily & Vincent, Jan Howard, Jeannie Seely, Riders in the Sky and Charles Esten.
