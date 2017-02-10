The Top 5 Best Performances From the ...

The Top 5 Best Performances From the Randy Travis Tribute Concert [Watch . . . and Learn]

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WKHX-FM Atlanta

1 Place. 1 Time: A Heroes & Friends Tribute to Randy Travis took place on Wednesday night in front of a packed house at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and it featured more than 40 performers, including Garth Brooks, Wynonna, Jeff Foxworthy, Alison Krauss, Ben Haggard, Neal McCoy, Phil Vassar, Travis Tritt, Alabama, Kenny Rogers, Rodney Atkins, Chris Janson, Jamey Johnson, Montgomery Gentry, Michael Ray, Ricky Skaggs, Michael W. Smith, The Randy Travis Band, Tanya Tucker, Kane Brown, James Dupre, Scotty McCreery, Joe Nichols, Collin Raye, The Bellamy Brothers, Ricky Traywick and Chris Young, Chuck Wicks, Mark Chesnutt, Daryle Singletary, Paul Overstreet, Shane Owens, William Michael Morgan, Josh Turner, Rudy Gatlin, John Conlee, Daily & Vincent, Jan Howard, Jeannie Seely, Riders in the Sky and Charles Esten.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKHX-FM Atlanta.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) 16 hr T-Shull 43
News Marie Osmond says she's not performing at Trump... Feb 9 Debbie Coiltier 1
News Randy Travis: I'm 'damaged' following near-fata... Feb 9 inbred Genius 5
News Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica... Feb 9 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Trump says meeting with Chicago gang leaders wo... Feb 7 16TEEN SHOTS 12
News Garth Brooks again surpasses Elvis as U.S. solo... (Jan '15) Feb 7 footguy7 2
News TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11) Feb 5 Savannah Snitch 8
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,627 • Total comments across all topics: 278,784,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC