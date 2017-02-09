The Inside Scoop on Miranda Lamberta s Trip to a Small-Town Beauty Parlor
Miranda Lambert 's carefree new video for "We Should Be Friends" is chock full of unexpected cameos and inside jokes. In the video, shot on the outskirts of Nashville in Watertown, Tennessee, it's not Wanda who's opening the doors of Wanda's House of Beauty at the beginning of the clip: it's actually longtime Music City hair and makeup expert Genie Freeman .
