The Grammy "Loophole" that Allowed Kelly Clarkson to Score a Nomination This Year

This Sunday at the Grammy Awards, Kelly Clarkson is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Performance for her song "Piece by Piece," but not the regular version from her album of the same name. The nomination is for the emotional live version she performed on American Idol last year.

