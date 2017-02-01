"The Devil Don't Sleep": Why You Should Never Play "Madden" with Brantley Gilbert
As Brantley Gilbert heads out on The Devil Don't Sleep Tour tonight, the "Weekend" hitmaker admits he's just getting to know his two opening acts. While he may just be getting acquainted with newcomer Tucker Beathard , Brantley knows his father, hit songwriter Casey Beathard , pretty well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump says meeting with Chicago gang leaders wo...
|10 hr
|Go Trump
|1
|Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09)
|Jan 30
|Charming
|12
|Donald Trump's inauguration will go on
|Jan 29
|Barf Brooks Count...
|5
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Jan 26
|Billyjoejimbob
|58
|15 dead, 88 injured: Search and rescue efforts ...
|Jan 24
|broken o p i x link
|1
|Max Blumenthal: Toby Keith's Pro-Lynching Publi... (Jul '08)
|Jan 19
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time
|Jan 14
|Did You See That
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC