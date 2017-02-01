"The Devil Don't Sleep": Why You Shou...

"The Devil Don't Sleep": Why You Should Never Play "Madden" with Brantley Gilbert

As Brantley Gilbert heads out on The Devil Don't Sleep Tour tonight, the "Weekend" hitmaker admits he's just getting to know his two opening acts. While he may just be getting acquainted with newcomer Tucker Beathard , Brantley knows his father, hit songwriter Casey Beathard , pretty well.

