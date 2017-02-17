Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend strikes plea deal
Conor Kennedy, 22 - who Taylor, 27, dated briefly in 2012 - received a six-month deferred sentence and a $500 fine yesterday after he pled guilty to a misdemeanor in relation to disorderly conduct charges stemming from a fight he got into in Aspen, Colorado in December. The arrest will be wiped from Conor's criminal record if he stays out of trouble and abstains from drugs and alcohol for the next six months, but if he violates the conditions he could face jail time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh...
|Feb 14
|God Bless Willie ...
|2
|Kelly Clarkson Says Her Daughter River Rose Wil...
|Feb 14
|Faloola Chong
|1
|The Grammy "Loophole" that Allowed Kelly Clarks...
|Feb 14
|Faloola Chong
|1
|Kelly Clarkson falsely told she had cancer
|Feb 14
|Faloola Chong
|1
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Feb 13
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|Feb 11
|T-Shull
|43
|Marie Osmond says she's not performing at Trump...
|Feb 9
|Debbie Coiltier
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC