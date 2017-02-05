Taylor Swifta s pre-Super Bowl show might be her only in 2017
Taylor Swift's pre-Super Bowl concert broke some news: She announced it may be her only concert of this year; she performed for the smallest number of fans in some time - 9,000 people is intimate for this pop star - and she sang her newest single live for the first time. She also made some references to football during the 90-minute show, telling the crowd about her early country-turned-pop hit, "You Belong With Me," with lyrics about high school cheerleaders, bleachers and boys.
