Taylor Swift scores a new #1 Hit...on the country chart
Taylor Swift 's been out of the country music game for a while, but she's still got the magic touch when it comes to penning country hits. " Better Man ," a song written by Taylor and recorded by Little Big Town , has just reached #1 on th e Billboard Country Airplay Chart.
