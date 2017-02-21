Taylor Swift scores a new #1 Hit...on...

Taylor Swift scores a new #1 Hit...on the country chart

14 hrs ago Read more: WNWN-FM Battle Creek

Taylor Swift 's been out of the country music game for a while, but she's still got the magic touch when it comes to penning country hits. " Better Man ," a song written by Taylor and recorded by Little Big Town , has just reached #1 on th e Billboard Country Airplay Chart.

