"Super Bowl LI": Thomas Rhett Roots for His Home Team

Like most of us, "Star of the Show" hitmaker Thomas Rhett will be watching his pal Luke Bryan as he sings the national anthem at Sunday's Super Bowl. If you wonder who TR will be pulling for, well, you only need to consider that just like Luke, Thomas Rhett traces his roots to the Peach State.

