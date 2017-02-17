St. Patricka s Day fundraiser announced
The Friends of the Southwest Virginia Museum are accepting ticket reservations for the St. Patrick's Day Bash on March 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. "Fire In The Kitchen" will provide entertainment to accompany a selection of Irish-themed dinner options and a wine tasting with MountainRose Vineyard. The St. Patrick's Day Bash offers an opportunity to enjoy a taste of Ireland in the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park's Victorian Parlor with an evening of flavorful foods and delectable music.
