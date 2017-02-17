Soon-to-be father of two Thomas Rhett learns the sex of one of his little ones
Even though Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren went for an ultrasound last week, they opted not to learn the sex of their new baby until a gender reveal party on the weekend. TR taunted the excited family and friends on-hand for the big announcement by hesitating as he started to cut the cake that would reveal whether the first-time parents are having a boy or a girl.
