Shifting to 'blue collar' focus could...

Shifting to 'blue collar' focus could work for Democrats

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

The reason American politics is so unsettled right now goes well beyond Donald Trump. It also involves the state of the major parties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh... 1 hr God Bless Willie ... 2
News Kelly Clarkson Says Her Daughter River Rose Wil... 6 hr Faloola Chong 1
News The Grammy "Loophole" that Allowed Kelly Clarks... 6 hr Faloola Chong 1
News Kelly Clarkson falsely told she had cancer 6 hr Faloola Chong 1
News Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI Mon Skankhunter42 3
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) Feb 11 T-Shull 43
News Marie Osmond says she's not performing at Trump... Feb 9 Debbie Coiltier 1
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,286 • Total comments across all topics: 278,861,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC