Shania Twain's divorce inspired new tracks

The 51-year-old singer has revealed how splitting up from her first husband Robert 'Mutt' Lange in 2008, amid rumours he was having an affair with her close pal Marie-Anne Thiebaud, inspired her to get back into the studio. Describing the story behind her song 'Who's Gonna Be Your Girl?', she said: "It's about feeling unappreciated and knowing that you are secondary.

