Sam Hunt's "Body Like A Back Road" Reaches #1 On Hot Country Songs
Sam Hunt's "Body Like A Back Road" debuted at #2 on last week's Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. In conjunction with its rise on the all-encompassing chart, "Body" holds at #1 on the Country Digital Song Sales subchart.
