Sam Hunt's "Body Like A Back Road" Blasts Into Top 3 On US iTunes Sales Chart
The "Montevallo" album era established Sam Hunt as one of country music's biggest stars, and his next chapter is predictably off to a good start. Hunt's new single "Body Like A Back Road," which arrived early Wednesday morning, is already near the top of the US iTunes sales chart.
