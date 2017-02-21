'Ring Of Fire' Eclipse Set To Blaze In Southern Skies
If you're in the southern hemisphere and you happen to look up Sunday morning - or, for everyone else, if you happen to have Internet access - you may have the chance to see an annular solar eclipse. Unlike a total solar eclipse, this one will leave just a sliver of sunlight shining at the rim of the moon's shadow as passes between Earth and the sun.
