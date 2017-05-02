Reel South
REEL SOUTH is a new anthology series that highlights the masterful, provocative Southern tradition of storytelling, exploring the alluring and complicated region and its diverse voices and points of view. Hosted by platinum-selling, Grammy-winning recording artist Darius Rucker , REEL SOUTH includes half-hour and hour-long independent, documentary films about the American South.
